MPD Arrests Second Suspect in Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 5:12 p.m., members of the Sixth District were dispatched to the 2400 block of S Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced deceased and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Javonni Coleman, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, at approximately 3:40pm, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 28-year-old Delonte Terrell of Brandywine, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

Previously, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 21-year-old male of Oxon Hill, MD, who was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24007992

###