Atticus Publishing Presents Dr. Cara Barker’s New Book: Heart-Led Living: The 4 Cornerstones to Building a Better Life

Revolutionary Works Explore the Power of Inner Wisdom and Self-Discovery

CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly announces Dr. Cara Barker ’s latest book, Heart-Led Living: The 4 Cornerstones to Building a Better Life , which follows her acclaimed bestseller Nightlight: My Soul Calling, Body Listening, Heart Speaking . These transformative works invite readers into deeply personal and authentic conversations that provide solace and direction, encouraging them to access the innate wisdom contained within themselves to overcome life’s toughest challenges.Dr. Barker, an author, healer, and former Army nurse during the Vietnam conflict, has spent nearly 55 years guiding individuals through life’s most profound transitions. With advanced credentials, including a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology, a Masters in Psychiatric Nursing, and Diplomat status from the renowned C.G. Jung Institute in Zurich, Dr. Barker has dedicated her career to transformational work, touching the lives of over 200,000 individuals across the globe. Her extensive work spans trauma recovery, bereavement, and helping individuals unlock their purpose in life.In Heart-Led Living, Dr. Barker encourages readers to connect with their deepest selves, reassuring them that they possess the wisdom needed to navigate even their darkest moments. “We are not alone,” says Dr. Barker, “The most profound guidance lies within our own bodies and souls, ready to reveal our path forward.” Through exploring dreams, body symptoms, and meaningful coincidences, readers learn to access genuine guidance and find strength in adversity.Dr. Barker’s previous works, including World Weary Woman: Her Wound and Transformation and The Love Project, have also made waves in the fields of psychology and self-improvement. Her articles in The Huffington Post on the “G.P.S. for the Soul” column further underscore her commitment to empowering others to live fully, regardless of life’s challenges.Inspiration for her latest book comes from the thousands of individuals she has worked with—each seeking to build a better life amid struggles with loss, illness, and major life changes. “Writing was never something I envisioned for myself,” she shares, “but responding to the need for this kind of guidance has been deeply fulfilling.”For more information on Heart-Led Living: The 4 Cornerstones to Building a Better Life and Nightlight: My Soul Calling, Body Listening, Heart Speaking, visit Dr. Cara Barker’s official website at carabarker.com.Primary Message: We each hold within us an infallible wisdom, guiding us through life’s greatest challenges and reassuring us that we are not alone.

Dr. Cara Barker on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

