H.R. 3675, Western Water Accelerated Revenue Repayment Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
-107
-160
Revenues
0
-1
-6
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
-106
-154
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
*
*
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
* = between zero and $500,000.
The bill would
- Allow water contractors to convert contracts with the Bureau of Reclamation from water service contracts to repayment contracts, which would require them to pay their outstanding obligations to the federal government more quickly
- Allow water contractors already operating under a repayment contract to pay their outstanding obligations to the federal government early
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Changes in offsetting receipts from early repayments
- Losses in revenues from an increase in the issuance of bonds that are exempt from federal taxation
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Estimating the likelihood that water contractors would opt to repay their outstanding obligation early
