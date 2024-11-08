H.R. 3675, Western Water Accelerated Revenue Repayment Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 -107 -160

Revenues 0 -1 -6

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 -106 -154

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) * * not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would Allow water contractors to convert contracts with the Bureau of Reclamation from water service contracts to repayment contracts, which would require them to pay their outstanding obligations to the federal government more quickly

Allow water contractors already operating under a repayment contract to pay their outstanding obligations to the federal government early

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Changes in offsetting receipts from early repayments

Losses in revenues from an increase in the issuance of bonds that are exempt from federal taxation