62 new officers graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy

HELENA – Sixty-two new officers who will serve in 40 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) within the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in attendance to congratulate and address the graduates.

“I am proud of what Montana’s newest law enforcement officers have accomplished during their time at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “They will face challenges most cannot imagine, but I’m confident they are prepared for what lies ahead in their law enforcement careers and will serve their communities with integrity.”

The full list of this session’s graduates is available here. A recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available here.