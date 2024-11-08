Prime Minister Golob: "It is only knowledge that will make us competitive"

SLOVENIA, November 8 - In the light of the changed global economic situation and on the basis of Enrico Letta's "Much more than a market" and Mario Draghi's "The future of European competitiveness" reports, the leaders will discuss reinforcing investment in innovation, measures to strengthen the single market in the short and medium term, the overhaul of industrial policy, energy independence, and other important topics. Mario Draghi and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, are also taking part in the debate.

In a press statement on his arrival at the meeting, Prime Minister Golob began by congratulating the Slovenian Commissioner-Designate Marta Kos for her excellent hearing and the support received by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs. "This speaks volumes about her quality and the fact that her role was very well prepared and coordinated."

Prime Minister Golob again congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the elections and assessed that his victory leaves no doubt about what the American voters want. "It is only right that we accept their will," said the Prime Minister.

In his statement, the Prime Minister also touched on competitiveness. "The key realisation that Europe has to make is that it is our job to be competitive. After all, the world is not just the United States of America but much more, and Europe has to learn how to get on its feet. Slovenia has known this for quite some time, and that is why under this government we are increasing investment in research and development. Only knowledge can make us competitive on the global level. We will continue working in this direction."

Prime Minister Golob added that his recent visits, among other things, have made him confident that cooperation with the United States of America would strengthen, especially in science and development.