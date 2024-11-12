PaayaTech Releases Advanced Upgrades to MatterAlert with Powerful New Features to Streamline Legal Case Management.

MatterAlert- Legal Calendaring, Docketing and Tickler System.. MatterAlert Dashboard Time Capture

Streamlined Legal Workflow: MatterAlert Now Offers Live PACER Integration, Time Tracking Addon, and Event Import Features.

Our goal with MatterAlert is to equip legal professionals with a solution that simplifies complex workflows and enables seamless case management.” — Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO of PaayaTech Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PaayaTech, a leader in legal technology solutions, is excited to announce major updates to MatterAlert ™, its premier legal docketing and matter management platform. This release introduces a suite of new features and integrations, designed to empower legal teams with efficient tools for managing deadlines, court updates, and time tracking, all in one cohesive platform.The newest features of MatterAlert provide legal professionals with improved tools for staying organized and managing time effectively, reducing administrative burdens and enabling a more streamlined approach to matter management. Following are the latest updates to MatterAlert:• PACER Integration: The new PACER integration and ECF Notices Automation provide real-time alerts and notifications on court case updates, keeping legal teams informed of critical developments as they happen. With integration to iManage or NetDocuments, MatterAlert seamlessly download and file case documents into the matter workspace. The Case Locator feature enables users to quickly search and retrieve cases across jurisdictions, simplifying the search process and improving tracking accuracy.• Time Tracking Addon: This feature introduces a robust time management toolset with a Timesheet Dashboard, Time Entry Module, and Time Capture capabilities. These tools allow legal professionals to accurately log and track billable hours, enhancing billing accuracy and helping firms maintain a clear view of time allocation across matters.• Event Import Functionality: The newly added Event Import feature allows users to import events directly into the platform, saving valuable time by reducing manual data entry. Legal teams can now manage complex scheduling needs with greater ease and accuracy, ensuring critical deadlines are set and updated efficiently.“With these new capabilities, MatterAlert continues to evolve as an all-in-one solution for legal teams,” says Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO of PaayaTech Inc. “Our goal with MatterAlert is to equip legal professionals with a solution that simplifies complex workflows and enables seamless case management. This latest release adds valuable tools and integrations to MatterAlert, empowering firms to manage their cases with improved speed, accuracy, and confidence.”Availability: The new features are now available to MatterAlert users. To see how MatterAlert’s latest upgrades can transform your firm’s case management workflow, visit MatterAlert or contact us for a personalized demo.About PaayaTech Inc.Established since 2007 by a team of experienced legal technology experts, PaayaTech Inc. is a leading provider of specialized legal technology consulting and software development solutions for law firms. The company offers three software platforms designed to increase productivity at law firms: MatterAlert, a matter-centric docketing, calendaring, and tickler system; CorpSync, which syncs corporate contacts across platforms; and CorpIntake, a legal NBI (new business intake) software. Learn more at www.paayatech.com. PaayaTech Inc.2560 Matheson Blvd E, Suite 326Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y9 CanadaMEDIA CONTACTKajal Joshi905-949-2424kjoshi@paayatech.com

