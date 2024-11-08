Governor Ivey Honors Veterans in Video Message

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday shared a video message ahead of Veterans Day, honoring the courage and dedication of Alabama’s more than 400,000 – and our nation’s – veterans. Governor Ivey reflects on her personal connection to the military through her father’s service in World War II and pledges her continued support for those who have served.

My fellow Alabamians:

We live in the greatest nation on Earth, and generations of veterans preserved this very truth.

Throughout my life, I have held a deep respect and love for our military because of my father’s service in World War II.

My father, Boadman Nettles Ivey, was a captain in the field artillery. He landed at Normandy six days after D-Day and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

Consequently, I did not meet him until I was two years old.

My father’s service and that of veterans throughout our nation’s history are why we can live in freedom today.

To the more than 400,000 veterans who call Alabama home – we thank you for all you have sacrificed for our country. Please know I am more committed than ever to support both you and your families.

I am proud Alabama is a great state for veterans. From your transition to civilian life, we are there to help further your education, build your business and even enjoy our abundant natural resources.

Our work is far from over, though, but I am confident the best is yet to come.

In Alabama, we love our country and all she stands for, and we love our veterans.

On Veterans Day – and everyday – we honor you and salute you for your service.

May God continue to bless each of you, the great state of Alabama and these United States of America!

In addition to her message, Governor Ivey dedicated the week to honoring Alabama veterans. She attended the Veterans Day program at Windham Elementary School in Daleville, where she joined students in paying tribute to veterans. Footage from her visit is included throughout her video message. Governor Ivey also received the prestigious Great American Hero Award, recognizing her ongoing work on behalf of Alabama’s veterans and her commitment to making Alabama the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation.

