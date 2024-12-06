PeacefulTransfer25: A Call to Action for National Unity and Democracy

Building a nation where every voice matters and every community thrives with a peaceful transfer of power that promotes national unity.

This is our defining moment! #Peacefultransfer25 stands as a rallying cry to rise above division, honor our differences, and protect the democratic legacy we are to leave for the next generations.” — www.peacefultransfer25.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bring the Peace Movement, spearheaded by The Peace Alliance in collaboration with the Anti-Violence, Safety and Accountability Project (ASAP) and other grassroots organizations, proudly launches #PeacefulTransfer25: Protecting the Peaceful Transfer of Power 2024-2025. This campaign begins today, almost two weeks before electoral votes are completely tallied on December 18, 2024 through Inauguration Day 2025. #PT25 aims to inspire Americans to champion national unity during this unprecedented democratic transition. "We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history, where the very fabric of our democracy is being tested," said JoHanna “J” Thompson, MPA, the visionary behind the campaign. "The peaceful transfer of power is not just a fundamental aspect of our democracy, but a beacon of hope for a brighter future. We come together to ensure that this transition is marked by calm, respect, and a commitment to the well-being of U.S. citizens so that we can focus on priority legislation and getting things done without distraction.

By promoting dialogue and engagement, we not only reinforce our nation’s foundation but inspire future generations to uphold these values." Jamilia Land, a key campaign partner, emphasized the movement's vital role: "In today's climate, where divisions run deep, our priority must be to foster national unity at every step of the democratic process. We aim to prevent violence in all its forms—physical, emotional, and psychological—by creating a safe, unified environment for all. #PT25 is not just about national unity for one election; it’s about setting a lasting standard for how we, as U.S. citizens, navigate our differences with respect and integrity. Together, we can safeguard democracy for future generations.”

Key Campaign Events: December 18, 2024: Build Purple Power – As Congress tallies the electoral vote, the campaign invites participants to turn social media profiles purple and display the #PT25 logo, symbolizing unity and commitment to democratic principles. January 6, 2025: Purple Up for Peace – City Halls across the country will light up in purple, with citizens invited to wear purple and gather to showcase unity. January 20, 2025 (Inauguration Day): Purple Reign – #PT25 Ambassadors will participate in Inauguration Day activities, advocating for national unity as the next presidential term begins.

The campaign will feature weekly updates sharing educational information about the entire election process, political appointments, and legislative priorities, partnerships with influential voices to amplify national unity, and community events designed to foster constructive dialogue and understanding. On January 6, a National Moment of Purple Unity will take place at 12:49pmET where people across the country will come together to honor democracy and replace the previous trauma of January 6, 2021. JoHanna Thompson underscores the campaign's inclusive vision: "Our goal is for all Americans to join us in this critical effort to shift our collective consciousness from Violence Impacted People to a nation of people ushering in a new era of national unity," said Thompson.

#PT25 aims to foster a culture of national unity across the United States to protect and preserve democracy. The campaign’s primary goals include: Promoting Dialogue: Encouraging Americans to engage in constructive conversations across political divides. Encouraging Civic Engagement: Inspiring participation and respect for the democratic process; Supporting Local Events: Providing resources to foster peace-driven community events; Respecting the Electoral Process; Advocating for the acceptance of election outcomes as a shared democratic value; Setting a Global Example: Demonstrating America’s commitment to peaceful democratic principles on the world stage.

The Peace Alliance is deeply aligned with the Peaceful Transfer of Power 2025 campaign and encourages our supporters to join us in becoming engaged in actions that inspire each of us to be the change and peace in this transition time. Enhancing understanding and dialogue in our country fosters unity and in the long run, will strengthen our democracy,” says Judy Kimmel and Terry Mason of the Peace Alliance. This is about building a legacy for a country where respect for democratic outcomes transcends all differences. By wearing purple, showing up, and speaking out, we send a powerful message of national unity to the world and set a tone that reflects our highest values.

How to Get Involved: #PT25 invites all U.S. citizens to take part in this initiative. Supporters can engage by becoming a #PT25 Ambassador; Represent the campaign in your community and advocate for a transition of power; Organizing Local Events; Host gatherings, town halls, or discussions that encourage unity; Sharing Campaign Messages on Social Media; Amplify the campaign’s message with hashtags: #peacefultransfer25, #peacefultransferofpower25, #purpleupforpeace25, #purplepeace25, #PT25stayengaged #PT25purplereign

Wearing Purple on Key Dates: Demonstrate your solidarity through attire or purple symbols; Donating to the Campaign: Support efforts to expand #Peacefultransfer25’s reach and impact. For more information on ways to participate, visit the campaign’s website at www.peacefultransfer25.com.

