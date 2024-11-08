RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting the Advisory for Blue-green Algae at JL Curran, Wenscott, and Waterman Reservoir

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory for recreational activities at JL Curran Reservoir in Cranston, Wenscott Reservoir in North Providence, and Waterman Reservoir in Glocester/Smithfield. The advisory was related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.

Recent consecutive surveys and sample analysis confirmed that blue-green algae have been present but at acceptably low levels and that cyanotoxin is not present in detectable concentrations. These findings meet the advisory guidelines and support lifting the advisory.

Blue-green algae conditions can change quickly, and it is possible that blooms may affect JL Curran, Wenscott and Waterman Reservoir again, or other waterbodies in Rhode Island. The public should avoid contact with any body of water that is bright green or has a dense, floating algal mat on the water's surface. Blue-green algae blooms may look like green paint or thick pea soup. Toxins may persist in the water after a blue-green algae bloom is no longer visible.

For more information and current advisories, consult RIDEM's website www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen. To report suspected blue-green algae blooms, contact RIDEM's Office of Water Resources at 222-4700 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov