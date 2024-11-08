Governor Cooper Names New Commissioner of the Department of Labor

Today, Governor Roy Cooper named Kevin O’Barr as Commissioner of Labor to succeed Commissioner Josh Dobson, who resigned on Wednesday, November 6. O’Barr will serve until Commissioner-Elect Luke Farley takes office in January.

“Kevin O’Barr’s background, experience and deep knowledge of the Department of Labor will help ensure a smooth transition for Commissioner-Elect Farley while continuing the critical functions of the department through the end of the year,” said Governor Cooper. “I am thankful for Commissioner Dobson’s years of public service to our state and I look forward to working with Commissioner O’Barr as he assumes this role on the Council of State.”

Incoming Commissioner O’Barr currently serves as Bureau Chief of Consultative Services at the NC Department of Labor (NCDOL). During his twenty-four years at NCDOL, O’Barr worked in several positions including OSH Compliance. Prior to joining NCDOL, Commissioner O’Barr worked in private industry in the fields of toxicology, environmental chemistry, hazardous waste and other environmental projects.

O’Barr is a graduate of Rollins College with a degree in Environmental Chemistry and from the University of Washington’s School of Public Health and Community Medicine with a Master of Science degree in Industrial Hygiene. He obtained a graduate certificate in Training and Development from the Department of Adult and Community College Education at NC State University.

Commissioner O’Barr’s appointment will be effective immediately.

