Dr. Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker Reveals New Weight Management Techniques in Her Book, Presented by Atticus Publishing

Holistic Path to Sustainable Weight Management

CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to present 12 lbs. of Fudge : Weight Loss and Management as Nature Intended, the latest book by Dr. Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker , a distinguished family medicine practitioner and health columnist. This innovative publication challenges the status quo of the weight loss industry and offers a holistic, sustainable approach to weight management.Combining her extensive medical expertise and practical experience, Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker encourages readers to reconsider their dietary habits through cognitive behavioral therapy techniques. 12 lbs. of Fudge debunks common weight loss myths and promotes a balanced, mindful approach to eating, which Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker describes as both a science and an art.Dr. Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker hails from St. Lucia and has an impressive educational background from the University of the West Indies and the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. Her medical career, supported by a Health Professions Scholarship from the US Army, includes significant roles at the Brooke Army Medical Center and Winn Army Medical Center. Now based in Bradenton, Florida, she not only practices medicine but also mentors medical students and residents, publishes scholarly articles, and writes health-related columns for community magazines.Motivated by the need to broaden the reach of her expert advice, Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker authored 12 lbs. of Fudge to make a meaningful impact on public health, particularly addressing the pervasive issues of weight management. The book is designed to transform readers' lives by changing how they view and interact with food.The book encourages readers to move away from restrictive diets and to embrace a more intuitive, natural way of eating—what Dr. Victor-Linkenhoker calls "Happiness in a dish." It’s a guide to enjoying food while naturally managing one's weight, epitomized by the mantra, "Eat Happy, Live Happy."12 lbs. of Fudge: Weight Loss and Management as Nature Intended is available for purchase online.

Dr. Vanessa Victor-Linkenhoker on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.