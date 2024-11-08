DED Opens Applications for Microenterprise Assistance Programs

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has opened applications for the Microenterprise Assistance Program’s Micro-Lending awards. Up to $1,477,000 in Micro-Lending funds will be awarded this cycle. Applications must be submitted to the Department no later than 5:00 p.m. CT on December 2, 2024.

Eligible applicants must qualify as micro-loan delivery organizations that have Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designation as a 501(c)(3) or submit verification from an attorney that the applicant operates as a 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) organization. More information on the Microenterprise Assistance Program can be found on the Department’s website.