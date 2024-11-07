Governor Newsom announces appointments 11.6.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Keali’i Bright, of Sacramento, has been appointed Undersecretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. Bright has been Division Director of the Division of Land Resource Protection and Deputy Tribal Liaison at the California Department of Conservation since 2018. He was the Deputy Secretary for Climate and Energy at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2016 to 2018. Bright was the Deputy Secretary for Legislation and Salton Sea Policy Lead at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2011 to 2016. He was a Principal Budget Consultant at the California State Assembly Budget Committee from 2003 to 2011. Bright earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin American and Latino Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $218,388. Bright is a Democrat.

Jennifer Lucchesi, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Director at the California Department of Conservation. Lucchesi has been the Executive Officer at the California State Lands Commission since 2012. She has held multiple other positions at the California State Lands Commission since 1999 including Chief Counsel from 2010 to 2012, Staff Attorney from 2006 to 2010, Graduate Legal Assistant from 2005 to 2006, and Public Land Management Specialist from 1999 to 2005. Lucchesi earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and her Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $217,891. Lucchesi is a Democrat.

Linda Serizawa, of San Francisco, has been appointed Director of the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission. Serizawa has been the Interim Director of the Public Advocates Office since 2024. She was the Deputy Director of Energy at the Public Advocates Office from 2012 to 2024. Serizawa was the Program Manager of Electricity Pricing and Customer Programs at the Public Advocates Office from 2008 to 2012. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from San Francisco State University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $224,424. Serizawa is a Democrat.

Emiko Burchill, of Sacramento, has been appointed Policy Advisor at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Burchill has been Deputy Cabinet Secretary at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2021. She served as Advisor to President Marybel Batjer at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2020 to 2021. Burchill held multiple roles at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2013 to 2020, including Assistant General Counsel and Special Assistant for Policy. She was a Contract Attorney at Olson, Hagel & Fishburn, LLP in 2012. Burchill was an Executive Fellow at the Fair Political Practices Commission from 2011 to 2012. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $181,416. Burchill is a Democrat.