New Opinions: Nov. 8
Sanderson v. Myrdal, et al. 2024 ND 202
Docket No.: 20240091
Filing Date: 11/8/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Other
Author: Tufte, Jerod E.
Highlight: A district court's grant of summary judgment for defendant is affirmed.
A plaintiff may not challenge the court's jurisdiction over a defendant who admitted personal jurisdiction on the basis of defects in the plaintiff's service of process on the defendant.
Generally, a plaintiff may not obtain a default judgment after being served with defendant's answer.
Under Lindke v. Freed, 601 U.S. 187 (2024), a state official's social-media activity constitutes state action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 only if the official (1) possessed actual authority to speak on the state's behalf, and (2) purported to exercise that authority when he spoke on social media.
A district court has discretion under N.D.C.C. § 28-26-01(2) to determine whether a claim is frivolous and how much to award, but the district court must award costs and attorney's fees if it finds the claim is frivolous.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.