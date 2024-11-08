Enhancing Wireless Defense in Wi-Fi: LATYS FOCUS vs. Repeater Cybersecurity

Wireless Network Devices Company Logo Product Logo

LATYS FOCUS Enhances Wi-Fi Security with Passive Optimization, Reducing Vulnerabilities Compared to Traditional Repeaters

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the context of Wi-Fi networks, both LATYS FOCUS and traditional repeaters play roles in extending and enhancing coverage, yet they present distinct cybersecurity profiles. Repeaters work by amplifying and retransmitting Wi-Fi signals, which extends coverage but also introduces additional access points into the network. Each of these access points comes with a device management interface that can be accessed remotely, creating an increased attack surface for potential cyber threats. Attackers may exploit these management functions to manipulate device settings or gain unauthorized access, making repeaters more vulnerable to breaches. Additionally, repeaters actively handle encrypted data, which can introduce vulnerabilities through decryption and re-encryption processes, posing risks such as protocol downgrades and outdated firmware exposure.In contrast, LATYS FOCUS, which is based on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS), enhances Wi-Fi networks by optimizing signal paths passively rather than amplifying or retransmitting them. This method reduces the attack surface by eliminating the need for additional access points and management interfaces, thereby minimizing entry points for attackers. LATYS FOCUS also avoids handling encrypted data directly, maintaining robust encryption support without risking protocol vulnerabilities or additional latency during data handling. Furthermore, it enhances physical layer security by creating directional beams focused on specific users, significantly reducing signal leakage and the risk of eavesdropping.Ultimately, while repeaters provide a convenient solution for extending Wi-Fi coverage, their active nature and security vulnerabilities make them less suitable for environments where cybersecurity is paramount. LATYS FOCUS offers a more secure alternative, reducing the network's exposure to attacks, optimizing signal paths without encryption management concerns, and enhancing overall resilience in Wi-Fi network security. This makes LATYS FOCUS a superior choice for users who prioritize both coverage and robust cybersecurity.🔗 Read the full Whitepaper on our website: www.latysfocus.com

