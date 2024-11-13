Modern Age Relaunches Under New Ownership and Management, Bringing Holistic Anti-Aging and Longevity Care to NYC

Modern Age Services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Age , NYC’s premier optimization and longevity health clinic, proudly announces its reopening under new ownership and management. Offering a range of holistic treatments , to skin, hair, hormone, and sexual health services, Modern Age remains committed to proactively slowing the effects of aging.“Our mission is to help clients feel their best, inside and out,” said Dr. Ali Rashan, the newly appointed CEO of Modern Age. “With our science-backed treatments, we're empowering people to embrace longevity and live healthier lives.”“We're not just a clinic; we're a destination for people seeking personalized wellness strategies to age gracefully,” said Dr. Nandini Yadav, Medical Director, Modern Age. “With our reopening, we are excited to welcome new and returning clients to explore their full potential.”Modern Age offers a wide range of cutting-edge treatments, including vitalizing drips, hormone optimization, weight loss balance, and more.Clients can now book consultations and treatments online through Modern Age’s updated booking portal at https://www.modern-age.com/ or by calling 646-847-7890.About Modern AgeModern Age is New York City’s first longevity-focused wellness clinic, offering proactive treatments to slow the aging process and improve overall health. With a holistic approach, Modern Age provides personalized care in body, skin, hair, sexual, cognitive, and hormone health. To learn more, visit: https://www.modern-age.com/

