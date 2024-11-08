Texas Ramps Up Border Security Efforts To Repel Potential Mass Migration

TEXAS, November 8 - November 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 525,800 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 48,500 criminal arrests, with more than 41,800 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 552 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.



Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by over 86% due to our historic border security mission. Fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer migrants to transport to sanctuary cities.



Since the start of Texas’ transportation program, the state has transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the federal government’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: Drone Technology Continues To Assist In Border Security Efforts



This Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Governor Abbot shared photos of Texas National Guard soldiers preparing drones for flight operations along the southern border.



Drone teams assist law enforcement partners with thermal imaging and GPS capabilities to apprehend and arrest migrants who have illegally crossed the Texas-Mexico border.



Texas will continue to deploy every tool and strategy to secure the border to keep the state—and the nation—safe.

Governor Abbott: Texas Cracks Down On Tren De Aragua



Earlier this week on X, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ ongoing operation to target the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and its members.



The Governor reminded Texans to submit any tips to the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline to assist Texas' efforts to stop TdA from gaining a foothold in our state. In September, Governor Abbott announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of known or suspected members of TdA who have been or are involved in criminal activity. Texas will continue to crack down on this dangerous gang to get them off our streets and behind bars.



To submit a tip, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477.

Governor Abbott: Louisiana National Guard Helps Texas Secure Border



On Monday, Governor Abbott took to X to showcase Texas National Guard soldiers partnering with the Louisiana National Guard to install razor wire barriers along the border.



Earlier this year, Governor Abbott was joined by 13 of America’s Governors who stood in solidarity with Texas’ right to defend itself against the federal government’s border crisis. These partner states continue to step up to support Texas’ historic border security mission and deploy personnel and resources to the border.

Governor Abbott: Border Wall Construction Continues In Maverick County



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott shared footage on X of the ongoing border wall construction in Maverick County.



As one of the strategies utilized under Operation Lone Star, Texas’ border wall has helped contribute to the 86% decrease of illegal crossings into Texas.



Texas will not back down from its mission to secure the border from unprecedented illegal immigration to protect Texans and Americans.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggler After High-Speed Pursuit In Webb County



Over the weekend, DPS troopers were led on a high-speed pursuit by a smuggler driving a Ford Edge on IH-35 in Webb County. During the pursuit, the smuggler, Israel Perez from Laredo, allowed a female illegal immigrant, from Mexico, to bail out of the vehicle. Perez continued to evade troopers but eventually stopped and was arrested.



Inside the vehicle, DPS troopers discovered five additional illegal immigrants from Mexico. Perez was charged with six counts of smuggling of persons and evading arrest. All six illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Special Operations Group Seizes 119 Lbs Of Narcotics In Cameron County



The DPS Special Operations Group in Cameron County this week arrested one illegal immigrant from Mexico attempting to smuggle four large bundles of narcotics totaling 119 pounds into Texas.



DPS Brush Team Arrests Gulf Cartel Smuggling Guide In Rio Grande Valley



Earlier this week, a DPS Brush Team arrested a smuggling guide associated with the Gulf Cartel in the Rio Grande Valley. The guide, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was attempting to smuggle three other illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande River. He is charged with three counts of human smuggling.

Texas National Guard Soldiers Turns Back 25 Illegal Immigrants In Eagle Pass



Texas National Guard soldiers working on Operation Lone Star successfully turned back 25 migrants in two separate groups attempting to illegally cross from Mexico into Texas this week.



In the first incident, a drone team spotted a group of illegal immigrants on the Texas riverbank near Eagle Pass and alerted nearby soldiers, who responded and intercepted the group before they reached the border barriers. Texas National Guard soldiers instructed the illegal immigrants to turn back to Mexico. When the group failed to comply and attempted to illegally cross into the state, the soldiers deployed effective deterrence strategies and successfully turned back the group to Mexico.



In a separate incident, a drone team identified another group of migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande River near Shelby Park and notified ground units, who responded and intercepted the group. Texas’ strategic border barriers stopped the illegal immigrants from entering the park. Texas National Guard soldiers then directed them to turn back to Mexico.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Train For Potential Mass Migration



Under Operation Lone Star, Texas National Guard soldiers continue to prepare and train for potential mass migration events along the Texas-Mexico border.



In El Paso, Texas National Guard soldiers are conducting mass migration response exercises along with state and local law enforcement to ensure they are ready to deter and repel any mass illegal immigration attempt.



At the other end of the Texas border in Brownsville, Captain Daniel Mannon with Task Force East outlines that robust combined arms rehearsal helps soldiers working on Operation Lone Star plan ahead and identify strengths or weaknesses to respond to a mass migration event.



“This type of exercise helps us stay sharp,” said Cpt. Mannon. “Each of [the primary staff officers and company commanders] is addressing their piece of the puzzle and moving their pieces around the chess board in order for the adjacent companies and the adjacent staffs to be able to visualize and understand how this operation would play out in a real-life scenario. It allows us to be better prepared and to be able to execute a response in a timely and efficient manner.”

