Nightly closures of Hālawa/ H-3 Freeway off-ramps from Moanalua Freeway, week of Nov. 12

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming nightly closures of the Hālawa and H-3 Freeway off-ramps (Exit 1D and Exit 1E) from the westbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H-201) for resurfacing of the Hālawa Interchange.

Work hours are nightly, Sunday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following day. Due to the Veteran’s Day holiday on Monday, Nov. 11, work will commence on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and last throughout the week. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists will be detoured westbound through the H-99 Stadium/ Aiea Exit to access the H-3 freeway during this ramp closure. See map below. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

