DMV News You Can Use for November 2024
-In recognition of Veterans Day, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Saturday, November 9 and Monday, November 11. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, November 12. Many of DC DMV's services will be available online or via the agency's free mobile app.
-DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of failing to meet the requirements of the Clean Hands Law.
