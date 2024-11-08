Submit Release
11/8/24 – GAME BIRD CROP STUDY UNDER WAY ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 8, 2024

GAME BIRD CROP STUDY UNDER WAY ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND

The study will inform understanding of game bird diets

Ring-necked pheasant, one of the game birds available for hunting in Hawaiʻi

(HILO, Hawaiʻi) – Hunters are invited to participate in the collection of crop samples from birds harvested on Hawaiʻi Island. The crop is part of the bird’s digestive system where food is stored before it is digested.

The game bird hunting season runs from November 02, 2024 to January 26, 2025. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is collecting samples to understand what game birds are eating in public hunting areas on Hawaiʻi Island. The findings will help guide management efforts.

For information on how to participate, please see the flyer posted at hunter check-in stations or on the DOFAW website. For questions, please contact the Hilo DOFAW office at 808-974-4221.

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Instructional flyer on crop collection: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2024/11/Crop_Collection_Instructions_Sept2024_8.5×14.pdf

Hunting announcements: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-announcements/

 

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

