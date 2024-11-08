Blackleaf Organic Vodka Awarded Prestigious Platinum Medal at New York World Spirits Competition

Blackleaf Organic Vodka Receives Platinum Award

Celebrated as the First French Organic Vodka Brand, Blackleaf Receives Platinum Medal for Consistent Excellence in Craftsmanship

This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion our team pours into every bottle of Blackleaf.” — Monté Burrow and Kevin Larkai

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackleaf Organic Vodka, the first French organic vodka brand, has proudly earned the Platinum Medal at the 2024 New York World Spirits Competition, recognizing its unparalleled quality and commitment to excellence. This prestigious award is only granted to brands that achieve Double Gold recognition three consecutive years, an accolade reserved for spirits of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.The Platinum Medal distinction underscores Blackleaf Organic Vodka’s reputation as a leading name in premium organic spirits, crafted meticulously in France’s famed Cognac region. With distinct notes of spiced pear, nuts, and a hint of peppercorn, Blackleaf has garnered a loyal following and critical acclaim, setting itself apart with a refined “laid-back luxury” ethos.“We are deeply honored to receive the Platinum Medal,” said Blackleaf founders Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion our team pours into every bottle of Blackleaf. We are grateful to the New York World Spirits Competition for acknowledging our vision and commitment to creating a world-class organic vodka. We believe this award not only celebrates our product but also highlights our journey as pioneers in the spirits industry.”The New York World Spirits CompetitionHosted by The Tasting Alliance, this competition is one of the most respected and influential events in the beverage industry, attracting top spirits from around the world. Blackleaf’s Platinum Medal solidifies its place among the highest echelons of craft vodka, as it continues to expand its presence and introduce more consumers to the unique flavor and premium quality of its award-winning organic vodka.About Blackleaf Organic VodkaFounded by Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, Blackleaf Organic Vodka blends elegance with authenticity as the world’s first Black-owned organic vodka brand. Crafted in France’s Cognac region, Blackleaf delivers a premium vodka experience, characterized by high-quality ingredients, stylish presentation, and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.For media interviews, contact Clorissa Wright-Thomas: cwright@synergyprservices.comFor more information on Blackleaf Organic Vodka, visit: https://www.blackleafvodka.co/en/

