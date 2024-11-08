Premier’s statement on Indigenous Veterans Day

Submit Release
CANADA, November 8 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Indigenous Veterans Day:

“The flag atop the British Columbia Parliament Buildings has been lowered to half-mast today to mark Indigenous Veterans Day. This solemn day honours those Indigenous people who have served or are serving with the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Many thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit served at home and overseas in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War and the Gulf War, as well as in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo and other multinational peacekeeping missions.

“Indigenous people and First Nation communities also contributed to the war effort in these global confrontations, doing so even as they were refused basic civil liberties here at home, such as the right to vote.

“Over the years, Indigenous people have displayed incredible strength, determination, generosity, resilience and courage, and are a source of immense pride and respect for their families, communities and all Canadians. Theirs is a proud legacy. It is one that all British Columbians and Canadians should know more about.

“Despite these remarkable contributions, many Indigenous veterans were treated poorly on their return home. They were discriminated against and denied benefits available to other veterans for decades after the Korean War.

“On Indigenous Veterans Day, we salute the courage and contributions of the 2,700 Indigenous members serving with the Canadian Armed Forces.

“We recognize all those who have served over the years for their sacrifice and acknowledge the sacrifices of their loved ones. We remember those who never returned home. Lest we forget.”

