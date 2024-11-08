Submit Release
Check BC Parks website before visiting Juan de Fuca park

CANADA, November 8 - Parts of Juan de Fuca Provincial Park are closed due to recent heavy rain, wind and flooding in the south coast region, which caused significant damage to several areas and infrastructure throughout the park. 

To ensure people are safe and to minimize damage to park infrastructure, affected areas will remain closed until further inspections are conducted. 

Active closures include the Juan de Fuca trail and backcountry campsites, as well as the Sombrio Beach suspension bridge and Parkinson Trailhead. 

Further inspections will determine the extent of the damage and the next steps and timelines for repairs and reopening.

Some areas of the park can still be safely accessed, including China Beach and Second Beach for day use, East Sombrio Beach, Botanical Beach and Botany Bay.

People who want to visit the park are encouraged to check the BC Parks website for updates before making plans to visit: https://bcparks.ca/active-advisories/

