ODIHR experts discuss electoral recommendations following local elections in Serbia

Election experts from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) presented the final report and recommendations of the observation mission to the June local elections in Serbia during a visit to Belgrade from 23 to 26 September 2024.

“I am encouraged to see the momentum for electoral reform continuing, as there are a number of ODIHR recommendations still to address from June and other recent elections, ,” said Ambassador Lamberto Zannier, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission to the local elections. “ODIHR is ready to assist the efforts of the parliamentary working group and all others working to introduce the reforms necessary for future elections in Serbia to take place in line with international democratic standards.”

The ODIHR experts met with representatives of the Parliamentary Working Group on Improving the Electoral Process, the Republican Election Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the parliament and of other government ministries and agencies, as well as civil society organizations, journalists’ associations, and the international community.

ODIHR welcomed the current efforts to reform various laws governing the electoral process in Serbia, and urged the government, parliamentary parties and other stakeholders to continue this process while there is sufficient time before the next elections. ODIHR drew attention to the need to address its priority recommendations, including those related to separation of state and party, the inclusiveness and comprehensiveness of electoral reform, audit of the voter register and transparency of voter list data, greater oversight of election campaigns and their financing, and measures to enable media freedom and independence.

The authorities discussed ODIHR’s potential engagement in providing legal and technical expertise to assist in implementing these recommendations, including through reviews of draft amendments to legislation, regular participation in the working group on improving the electoral process; and technical assistance to state institutions involved in election management and oversight.

All 57 participating States of the OSCE have formally committed to follow up promptly on ODIHR’s election assessments and recommendations. Further information on previous ODIHR recommendations and an assessment of the extent to which they have been implemented so far through changes in legislation, procedures and practices can be found on p.27 of the final report. The ODIHR Electoral Recommendations Database also tracks the implementation of previous recommendations across the OSCE region.