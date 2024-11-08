Albanian School of Magistrates, OSCE Presence strengthen SPAK and Special Court investigative and adjudicating techniques

On 7 and 8 November 2024, the School of Magistrates, in close co-operation with the OSCE Presence in Albania, organized a training on investigation and adjudication of criminal offences related to public procurement.

The training was designed based of the areas of interest expressed by prosecutors of the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) and judges of the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime, who were also the main beneficiaries of this activity.

The training programme aimed at boosting up the overall capacities of SPAK prosecutors and special courts to conduct criminal investigations against high-level corruption and transnational organized crime groups.

“This training helps magistrates to be equipped with specialized knowledge in this field and to make informed decisions in cases involving procurement disputes or offenses, in order to foster a judiciary that is not only knowledgeable, but also capable of upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and fairness in public procurement processes. Moreover, the effective adjudication of public procurement offenses is vital for combating corruption and promoting good governance. We hope that the effectiveness of the training will be seen in the exercise of their duties in their everyday work,” said Director of the School of Magistrates Arben Rakipi while opening the event.

“Improved and enhanced investigation and adjudication by SPAK bodies of public procurement offences is paramount to ensure accountability, transparency and to combat impunity. The Presence remains a steadfast supporter of the SPAK anti-corruption and organized crime bodies, in particular the courts and prosecution services. We will continue to support the consolidation and efficient functioning of justice institutions,” said Head of Presence Ambassador Michel Tarran.

The event – which was a continuation of last year’s training – focused on topics, such as risks associated with procurement procedures, legal novelties, special techniques in investigating criminal offences related to public procurement, concessions/public private partnerships, sharing of best national and international practices in this field and through international co-operation. Case studies were also discussed.

This activity was held as part of the Presence’s support for Albania to further advance the implementation of the anti-corruption reform and consolidate rule of law, key justice institutions and civil society organizations.