Florida State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active-Duty Military Members and Their Families on Veterans Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 8, 2024 Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park, Olustee TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In honor of the courageous men and women who have served and are currently serving in our nation's military, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is proud to offer free admission to Florida State Parks for veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. “Veterans Day is a time for us to honor our veterans, their sense of duty and the sacrifices they and their families have made that allow us to enjoy the many freedoms we have today,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “By offering free access to our beautiful state parks, we hope to provide a space for families to come together, honor their service and create lasting memories.” Many state parks have historically been associated with military service, having functioned as strategic outposts and barracks. Florida State Parks preserve numerous of these historical and cultural sites, creating opportunities for reflection and remembrance. Notable parks include: General James A. Van Fleet State Trail in Polk County, named after a highly decorated veteran of World War II and the Korean War who graduated alongside generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Omar Bradley from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1915. Avalon State Park in St. Lucie County, the location of a World War II-era training camp used to develop the Frogmen, who would later become the Navy SEALs. Please note that Skyway Fishing Pier State Park is not included in this entrance offer. Additionally, all fees beyond entrance – such as overnight accommodations, concessions and rentals from park vendors – will remain in effect. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.