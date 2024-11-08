Centennial Time Capsule Moves to Abilene State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN— The Centennial Time Capsule, which encompasses 100 years of Texas State Parks history, is onto its next stop at Abilene State Park as part of its 50-year trek to every state park. The time capsule, which houses one object from every state park and support program, went on display at Mother Neff State Park in April.

“Since the arrival of the time capsule in April, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the intrigue of it due to the fact it represents 100 years of service to the people of Texas,” said Melissa Chadwick, Superintendent of Mother Neff State Park. “Most visitors who come to Mother Neff have either seen or heard of the capsule though word of mouth or social media, and those that have not are greatly surprised that it is here. The fact that it is not buried and will travel throughout Texas for the next 50 years makes a big impression on individuals of all ages with some saying they hope to be around when it is opened to see the difference of the decades.”

Many visitors have been impressed with the fact that the capsule was built out of a pecan tree from the initial land deeded to Mother Neff State Park by Isabella Neff, added Chadwick. Several visitors with their young children now have made it their mission to visit each state park while the time capsule is there as it journeys across Texas over the next 50 years.

The time capsule will now be at the park headquarters in Abilene to greet visitors as they check in for a day of outdoor fun until spring 2025.

“We’re really excited to be the next state park to display the time capsule!” said Candyce Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Abilene State Park. “The capsule will arrive just in time for our annual Frontier Day event, and the staff can’t wait to see visitors interact with this important piece of Texas State Park history.”

The five-foot-tall wooden time capsule weighs more than 300 pounds and was made from pecan trees harvested at Mother Neff State Park, the site widely accepted as the first Texas State Park opened to the public. It is made from solid wood and bronze and is large enough to hold more than 100 items. Sitting atop the capsule is a sculpture in the shape of Texas with all park locations marked. Additionally, there are 100 name plates recognizing all contributing parks and programs, six regional bas relief panels and a plaque on the front with a message to the future.

For the contents of the time capsule, park staff had to choose an item that would tell a story about that site, fit in a box the size of a coffee mug, survive 50 years and be strong enough to travel the roads of Texas.

“Time capsules are usually buried in the ground and forgotten until it’s time to open them, but ours will remain on display, so we wanted it to be a work of art and showcase the excellent craftsmanship of our exhibit team,” said Stephen Garrett, Exhibits Manager for Texas State Parks. “This is something totally unique and I don’t think anyone’s ever made a time capsule quite like this before. I’m proud of the thought, care and work that went into the capsule’s creation and hope park visitors enjoy seeing it as much as we did creating it.”