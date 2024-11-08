Elphine Kakudji with Dr. Ben Carson, who served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the first Trump administration, at President Trump's election night headquarters

Sokam Holdings Sarl CEO Elphine Kakudji Celebrates U.S.-DRC Relations at President Trump’s Election Day HQ

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. is proud to announce that Ms. Elphine Kakudji, the CEO of our client Sokam Holdings Sarl, an influential oil and gas distributor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), was an honored guest at President Donald Trump’s election day headquarters on November 5, 2024. During this momentous event, Ms. Kakudji had the invaluable opportunity to engage with senior members of the Trump campaign and key members of the previous Trump administration.Ms. Kakudji is a leading figure promoting the enhancement of business and economic ties between the United States and the DRC. Her longstanding commitment to increasing bilateral relations was underscored during her interactions at the headquarters, where she expressed her enthusiasm for the potential growth in trade and investment opportunities that can benefit both nations.“As we witness President Trump secure his presidency once again, it is crucial for African economies like the DRC to fortify their partnerships with world powers such as the United States. Strengthening our business collaborations can pave the way for sustainable development and economic prosperity in the DRC,” said Ms. Kakudji.The synergy between Sokam Holdings and the U.S. market presents vast potential. Being one of the largest oil and gas distributors in the DRC, Sokam Holdings is uniquely positioned to contribute to energy resource development, which is pivotal for the region's economic advancement.This marks Ms. Kakudji’s second significant engagement with the Trump administration, as she was previously a distinguished guest at the Republican National Convention in July, where President Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president of the United States.“Engagement with leaders and businesses from different countries is essential in building bridges that foster mutual growth. The DRC is rich in resources, and I believe this administration recognizes the importance of our partnership,” Ms. Kakudji added.As Sokam Holdings continues to expand its footprint, the firm seeks to attract American investments in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and technology, while also ensuring environmentally sustainable practices.The election day events reflect a broader narrative of opportunity and collaboration as both nations navigate a landscape of mutual interests. For further information about Sokam Holdings Sarl and its initiatives or to schedule an interview with Ms. Kakudji, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.