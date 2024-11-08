Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,214 in the last 365 days.

Sweden and other EU Member States push for increased import tariffs on Russian goods

SWEDEN, November 8 - Published

Together with his ministerial counterparts in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa has written a letter to the European Commission proposing increased import tariffs on Russian goods.

“We need to do more to support Ukraine and place economic pressure on Russia. The hope is that together, we can obstruct Russian exports to the EU and weaken the Russian economy. Along with like-minded countries, Sweden is therefore pushing for the European Commission to propose import tariffs across the board on goods from Russia,” says Mr Dousa. 

In their letter, the group of ministers stress that the EU needs to do more to support Ukraine and argues that a proposal on import tariffs would damage Russian exports to the EU and reduce financing for Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have already imposed high import tariffs on Russian goods. In the view of the Government, Sweden and the EU can and should do more to restrict Russia’s revenues from trade with the EU.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sweden and other EU Member States push for increased import tariffs on Russian goods

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more