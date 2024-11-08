Sweden and other EU Member States push for increased import tariffs on Russian goods

Together with his ministerial counterparts in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa has written a letter to the European Commission proposing increased import tariffs on Russian goods.

“We need to do more to support Ukraine and place economic pressure on Russia. The hope is that together, we can obstruct Russian exports to the EU and weaken the Russian economy. Along with like-minded countries, Sweden is therefore pushing for the European Commission to propose import tariffs across the board on goods from Russia,” says Mr Dousa.

In their letter, the group of ministers stress that the EU needs to do more to support Ukraine and argues that a proposal on import tariffs would damage Russian exports to the EU and reduce financing for Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have already imposed high import tariffs on Russian goods. In the view of the Government, Sweden and the EU can and should do more to restrict Russia’s revenues from trade with the EU.