Pudu Robotics Partners with BrandPulse to Drive U.S. Market Expansion

Innovative Robotics Company Teams Up with Retail Experts to Broaden U.S Distribution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pudu Robotics , a global leader in commercial service robots, is pleased to announce its partnership with BrandPulse , a consulting firm specializing in helping innovative brands establish a strong foothold in the U.S. retail market. This collaboration aims to accelerate Pudu Robotics’ growth by introducing its cutting-edge service robots to new retail and commercial channels across the United States.Known for pioneering advancements in robotics, Pudu Robotics has developed a diverse range of intelligent service robots that enhance efficiency and customer experience in the hospitality, healthcare, and retail industries. The partnership with BrandPulse will support Pudu Robotics’ mission to bring these revolutionary solutions to a broader U.S. audience.“We are excited to partner with BrandPulse to enhance our U.S. market entry,” said Raymond Pan, General Manager of Americas and Australia at Pudu Robotics. “BrandPulse’s expertise in retail and market strategy will be invaluable as we introduce our robots to a new customer base in the United States.”BrandPulse, led by founder Yanko Sierra, focuses on strategic consulting for brands looking to thrive in competitive retail environments. “Pudu Robotics is at the forefront of service robotics, and we are honored to support their U.S. expansion,” said Sierra. “We look forward to leveraging our experience to help Pudu Robotics make a strong impact in the retail and commercial sectors.”BrandPulse will work closely with Pudu Robotics to fine-tune its market positioning, develop targeted promotional strategies, and build solid relationships with retail and commercial partners through this partnership. The collaboration aims to ensure a smooth and impactful introduction of Pudu Robotics’ solutions to the U.S. market.About Pudu RoboticsPudu Robotics is a leading robotics company specializing in designing and manufacturing intelligent service robots. With products deployed in over 60 countries, Pudu Robotics is committed to creating solutions that improve efficiency and enhance customer experience across various industries.About BrandPulseBrandPulse is a consulting firm that helps emerging and established brands navigate the complexities of the U.S. retail market. With expertise in go-to-market strategies, retail readiness, and business development, BrandPulse partners with brands to ensure successful market entries and sustainable growth.

