Empower Your Business: Join the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce and MatchAwards for an Exclusive Webinar

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce , in collaboration with MatchAwards , invites members to participate in an exclusive, free webinar designed to empower businesses with the tools to elevate their online profiles and start receiving customized, matching leads at no cost.This one-hour session, scheduled for November 13th, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm EST, will offer step-by-step guidance on creating and optimizing your MatchAwards profile. Participants will learn how to unlock access to a vast array of business resources, including U.S. Government contracts, B2B sub-contracting, grants, financing, investment opportunities, and even job and scholarship leads tailored to their business objectives.By leveraging MatchAwards’ platform, members can connect with high-impact opportunities that align with their goals, receive tailored leads, and significantly boost their business visibility in the market. This webinar will cover:- Profile Creation & Optimization: A comprehensive guide to setting up a powerful online profile.- Targeted Matching Leads: An introduction to the automated system delivering free matching leads directly to your business.- Access to Resources: Insight into valuable contracts, financing options, and more to accelerate your business growth.Don’t miss this chance to expand your reach, connect with potential partners, and secure new avenues for business success. Join us to gain practical tools that can make a difference for your organization.Event Details:When: November 13th, 2024Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ESTTo register, please visit "here" About the US-Mexico Chamber of CommerceThe US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce supports bilateral trade and investment and provides businesses with the resources and connections needed to thrive in both markets.About MatchAwardsMatchAwards is an innovative platform offering businesses free, targeted matching leads to opportunities in contracts, grants, financing, and beyond, empowering users to unlock growth and development.

