State extends law enforcement surge in Oakland

According to the California Department of Justice’s most recent verified data, unlike most communities in California, crime spiked considerably in Alameda County last year. Alameda County had the highest homicide, violent crime, and property crime rates of California’s 10 largest counties in 2023. While new verified data will not be available until next year, local reporting indicates that crime appears to be going down in 2024.

In July, Governor Newsom announced the state was ramping up efforts to crack down on crime in the East Bay by increasing the deployment of CHP officers in Oakland, quadrupling the number of CHP officer shifts over four months to help local agencies target organized crime, sideshows, carjacking, and other criminal activity seven days a week.

“Our commitment to supporting our law enforcement partners in Oakland and the communities we serve is unwavering,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Through this ongoing operation, we’re ensuring a safer environment and demonstrating the power of collaboration. Together, we can make a lasting impact and reinforce the trust and security that every community deserves.”

Governor Newsom also announced that attorneys from the California National Guard, working under the authority of the California Attorney General, would begin prosecuting certain cases originating in Alameda County after the Alameda County District Attorney failed to utilize previously offered state support. These prosecutions will continue in the region with this extension.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

The Governor also recently signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars. The Governor signed into law another bipartisan package of bills to impose stricter penalties, increase accountability, and strengthen law enforcement’s ability to combat sideshows and deter illegal activities such as drifting, street racing, and blocking intersections.

Supporting and investing in Oakland

In March, the Governor released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan to support the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.

California has invested in violence intervention and prevention efforts in the city — including through CalVIP, which provides funding for cities and community-based organizations with the goal of reducing violence in the city and adjacent areas. The state has also expanded opportunities for youth by transforming Oakland’s schools into community schools, mandating and funding after-school programs, awarding Oakland grants for youth coaches, establishing targeted college and career savings accounts, and providing tuition-free community college for students at Oakland community colleges.