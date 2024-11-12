Meridian Bank partners with GetAugie in its launch of their unique Credit Building Credit Card

GetAugie’s Credit Card is designed to help the more than 50 million US Consumers who have no or low credit history without fees, interest or a security deposit.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetAugie Inc, a company that empowers entities that have trusted relationships with consumers such as employers, banks and fintechs, has implemented a depository arrangement with Meridian Bank (NASDQ:MRBK) to hold consumers deposits as a key aspect of the industry-leading transaction-by-transaction secured credit card program.

Meridian Bank is a full service commercial bank with total assets in excess of $2.3 billion and a strong 11.2% total risk-based capital ratio. The bank founded in 2004 and headquartered in Greater Philadelphia with offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida.

Amit Thakur, CEO at GetAugie said, “We are delighted to have secured a relationship with Meridian, a bank with culture and focus that aligns with those of GetAugie. Partnership with a like-minded and strong depository institution is central to our philosophy of being a responsible and enabling partner to our users in starting and progressing on their financial journey."

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Florida. Through more than 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

About GetAugie Inc:

Combining the best of personal finance ingenuity and technology, the GetAugie platform enables employers, financial institutions and financial wellness platforms to offer the Augie solution for the betterment of their employees and users. The platform is free for the user and as such, enables the user to begin their financial journey without the burden of costs, fees or unsustainable debt. For more information, visit https://augie.app. GetAugie Inc is not a bank. The Augie Credit Card is issued by our Issuing Bank partner, TCM Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of ICBA Bancard. User deposits is held for the benefit of the user at Meridian Bank, Member FDIC.

