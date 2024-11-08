Attorney General James Condemns Racist Text Messages Sent to New Yorkers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to reports of racist text messages targeting Black and Brown people – including students – in New York and nationwide:

“The racist text messages targeting New Yorkers, including middle school, high school, and college students, are disgusting and unacceptable. I unequivocally condemn any attempt to intimidate or threaten New Yorkers and their families. I encourage anyone in New York who has received an anonymous, threatening text message to report it to my office.”

In recent days, there have been reports of New Yorkers and people across the country receiving messages from unknown, anonymous senders claiming that they have been “selected to pick cotton at [their] nearest plantation,” or “chosen to be a slave.” These texts appear to be targeting Black and Brown individuals, including students, and may include personal information about the recipient such as their name or location.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) encourages anyone who has received a message like this to report it to the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Bureau by calling 800-771-7755, emailing civil.rights@ag.ny.gov, or filing a complaint online.