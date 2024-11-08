New Date for NCDHHS Livestream Fireside Chat & Tele-Town Hall: Understanding Seasonal Vaccines and Respiratory Health In North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m., to discuss how updated vaccines, including flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, help protect communities against severe illness, hospitalization and long-term health complications. The event, originally set to take place in October, was postponed due to Hurricane Helene. Following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene across the state, NCDHHS and participants will also share health-related resources available to support communities during disaster recovery.

Event participants include:

Kelly Kimple, M.D., MPH, Acting Director, Division of Public Health, NCDHHS

Martez C. L. Prince, Pharm.D., RPh, CEO/Pharmacy Director, Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center

Leatrice Martin, MBA, CHES, Public Health Education Lead, North Carolina Central University Center for Health Disparities and Research

Everyone ages 6 months and older is due for their updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The updated shots were developed to protect communities against the newest strains of the viruses expected to circulate this fall and winter. Seasonal vaccines are the best way to prevent people from experiencing severe cases of flu and COVID-19, especially for those who are at a higher risk of complications from the viruses. This includes people who are under 5 and those 65 and older, pregnant and/or living with chronic medical conditions.

In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccines, RSV vaccines are also now available for older adults and pregnant women. Some babies and children under 2 may also need to receive an immunization to help build protection against RSV.

Fireside chat and tele-town hall panelists will discuss the following:

How to get your seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines

What to know about RSV protection, including RSV vaccines

Ways to find a health provider near you and access care

Steps to protect yourself and your household against seasonal illness

How to access free vaccines for children

It’s important for individuals of all ages to be up to date on all recommended vaccines before enjoying seasonal activities or sporting events with loved ones.

Flu testing and treatment is available to catch cases early and help prevent severe illness. Reach out to a health care provider as soon as symptoms begin to test for the flu and see if a prescription antiviral drug is needed. Learn more about how to protect yourself and others during flu season at flu.ncdhhs.gov.

Everyone should also test for COVID-19 right away if they feel sick or have symptoms to help prevent the virus from spreading to others around them. Free, at-home COVID-19 tests are available at more than 300 local organizations statewide. To find free tests near you, visit MySpot.nc.gov/Tests.

The fireside chat will stream live from the NCDHHS Facebook and YouTube accounts, where viewers can submit questions. The event also includes a tele-town hall, which invites people by phone to listen in and submit questions. People can also dial into the event by calling 855-756-7520 Ext. 112990#.

Visit MySpot.nc.gov for information, guidance and resources on seasonal vaccines and how they support respiratory health.