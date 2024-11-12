WorkBetterNow Recognized as a 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

WorkBetterNow Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkBetterNow , a leading provider of remote talent to US businesses, is proud to announce that it’s been honored as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner by Inc.This award from Inc. highlights B2B companies with proven track records in fostering client success and driving growth, especially for startups and small to midsized businesses.“Entrepreneurs and startups constantly face the challenge of finding and retaining top talent,” said Rob Levin, Co-Founder and Chairman of WorkBetterNow. “The lack of qualified candidates, rising salary expectations, and the demands of building a business from the ground up contribute to the talent gap many startups experience. That’s why we created WorkBetterNow – to provide entrepreneurs with the skilled support they need to grow their businesses. In a startup, every role is crucial, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our clients accelerate their growth by having the right people in the right roles. We’re proud to be part of their success stories.”WorkBetterNow offers a talent-as-a-service solution, providing SMBs with a wide range of highly skilled remote professionals in Latin America, including executive assistants, project managers, customer service representatives, digital marketers, and more. Its streamlined process ensures a perfect match and allows businesses to gain a competitive advantage with great talent and improved efficiency.“WorkBetterNow has perfected a concept that makes finding great talent easy. They handle everything, from carefully screening candidates to coordinating interviews, so we can quickly build a team that fits our needs. We’ve brought on 10 WBN professionals so far, including data entry and sales coordinators, who are dedicated, skilled, and eager to contribute. They’re more than a service; they’re a true partner in helping us drive long-term success.”— Joe Coler, VP of Service at Atlantic Tomorrow's Office“Our own company is fueled by over 80% of Latin American talent, drawn from the same talent pool we provide to help entrepreneurs and startups thrive,” said Andrew Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkBetterNow. “I’m incredibly proud of both the WorkBetterNow team and our talented professionals who are driving our clients’ success. Their dedication and passion for learning have been key factors in the success of our company and the companies that we support. I’m excited to see how we’ll continue to innovate and help entrepreneurs build their dream teams as we connect them with top talent.”As a recipient of this award, WorkBetterNow joins an exclusive group of businesses recognized for their dedication to fostering long-term, impactful partnerships that contribute to client success.To view the complete list, go to www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024 . To learn more about WorkBetterNow, visit workbetternow.com ###About WorkBetterNowWorkBetterNow (WBN) provides outstanding remote talent to small and midsize businesses. Our highly skilled and pre-vetted Latin American professionals are tailor-matched for each client’s unique needs. Hundreds of growing companies turn to WBN to unleash their potential through our exceptional talent, ease of hiring, and ongoing support. Learn more at workbetternow.com.

