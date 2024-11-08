Philadelphia Educator Proposes Reforms for Police Academy Training in Letter to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel

Philadelphia Police Headquarters

Philadelphia's Tom Loglisci Jr. urges Police Commissioner Bethel to adopt education reforms for modern, adult-centered education at the Police Academy

Our officers need more than just procedural training—they need a curriculum that focuses on adult learning principles and removing paramilitary control...” — Tom Loglisci Jr., MEd.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia native and police education reform advocate Tom Loglisci Jr., MEd, has written a letter to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel , calling on him to transform the Philadelphia Police Academy’s curriculum. Loglisci, known for his pursuits in modernizing police training, urges the commissioner to move away from traditional, paramilitary-style models that often emphasize hierarchical control over educational effectiveness—an approach he says can lead to ethical challenges in delivering essential instruction. Instead, Loglisci recommends an innovative, evidence-informed approach emphasizing adult learning principles, community engagement, and strict oversight of instructor practices.Loglisci, a thought leader in police education, has observed the limitations of traditional police education models, particularly those rooted in a paramilitary structure. He argues that while this structure reinforces discipline, it can hinder the learning environment, may compromise instruction requirements, and fail to prepare officers for the nuanced and diverse challenges they face today.“Philadelphia has an opportunity to set a new standard for police education,” said Loglisci. “Our officers need more than just procedural training—they need a curriculum that focuses on adult learning principles, building cultural competency, effective de-escalation techniques, and understanding the communities they serve. Moving away from a paramilitary model allows instructors to prioritize these skills and develop officers who can serve as trusted partners in public safety.”Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, appointed in 2024, has already committed to strengthening bonds between law enforcement and Philadelphia’s communities. His administration has enacted policies to improve transparency and accountability, and Loglisci believes revitalizing the academy’s educational practices is a natural next step.In his letter, Loglisci proposed a reformed curriculum incorporating evidence-informed, performance-focused instruction with rigorous oversight of training standards, including those chosen to lead in the environment. He recommended focusing heavily on audit findings to identify additional gaps in current training practices, allowing for targeted improvements in adult learning instruction and curriculum design, challenging biases, adopting cultural sensitivity, and proactive educational oversight. Loglisci previously and continues to advocate for partnerships with local academic institutions, which could further enhance the academy’s curriculum.“To fully equip our recruits, we need to challenge outdated models and adopt a more progressive, ethical approach to instruction,” Loglisci added. “Evidence-informed training, strict instructor accountability, and essential skills like de-escalation will foster a safer Philadelphia where officers are prepared to address complex situations with integrity and compassion.”Loglisci’s push for reform comes at a time of significant generational shifts within law enforcement, as recruit mindsets and expectations evolve and departments nationwide grapple with challenges in officer retention. With a new generation entering policing and heightened demand for progressive, effective training, Loglisci believes Philadelphia has a timely opportunity to lead by example in transforming police education. He is optimistic that Commissioner Bethel will prioritize these much-needed reforms, setting Philadelphia’s Police Department on a course toward better training, community trust, and ethical service.About Tom Loglisci Jr.Tom Loglisci Jr., MEd, is a Philadelphia native and a recognized advocate for police education reform. Widely regarded as a thought leader in modernizing police education, Loglisci’s work focuses on evidence-informed, performance-focused instruction with strict instructor oversight to ensure effective, ethical, and community-centered policing.

