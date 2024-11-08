Unmistakable Events Grant Program application opens November 8!

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the launch of the newly rebranded Unmistakable Events Grant Program, opening for applications on November 8, 2024! Formerly known as the TGT Grant Program, this revamped initiative is proudly managed by the Parks, Recreation, Arts & Culture (PRAC) Department. Designed to help support events that enhance Lawrence’s unique identity, the Unmistakable Events Grant Program helps fund events that celebrate Lawrence and encourage tourism.

The application window for the FY2025 event grants will run from November 8 through December 11, 2024. This competitive grant program offers funding opportunities specifically for Lawrence-based events that are open to the public.

For more information about the program, including grant guidelines and the online application form, visit our website.

The Community Arts Grant program for the FY2025 application period will be from December 30, 2024, to February 3, 2025.

For questions or more information about the grant program, please contact Porter Arneill at 785-832-3449 or parneill@lawrence.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.