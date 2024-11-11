Outsourced CFO's Founders Conference Returns for an Unmissable Evening of Innovation, Impact, and Global Growth

Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Outsourced CFO

Join South Africa’s brightest entrepreneurs at OCFO’s Founders Conference for an evening of innovation, impact, and growth at Innovation City in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO) will be hosting its much-anticipated Founders Conference again this year. Set for Thursday, 14 November 2024, it will be hosted at Innovation City in Gardens, Cape Town, from 5 PM to 8 PM, gathering South Africa’s top entrepreneurs, visionary investors, and influential industry leaders for an inspiring evening centred on connection, insight, and growth.

Every year OCFO’s Founders Conference stands out as a beacon for South Africa’s entrepreneurial community, offering a space for attendees to engage with thought leaders, learn from seasoned experts, and build lasting relationships with peers and mentors alike. Outsourced CFO, a company known for its dedication to helping businesses thrive through strategic financial and operational guidance, has crafted an event agenda that focuses on key challenges facing entrepreneurs today, from scaling operations to making impactful global connections.

Set against a theme of Innovation, Impact, and Global Growth, attendees can expect practical insights and actionable strategies for building successful, scalable businesses in today’s competitive landscape. With a lineup of expert speakers, engaging sessions, and valuable networking opportunities, the event is designed to empower founders to scale their ventures both locally and globally.

“We’re incredibly excited to host the Founders Conference again this year. The entrepreneurial community in South Africa is filled with talent, resilience, and passion, and our mission with this event is to create a platform for those voices to be heard and those connections to be built,” says Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Outsourced CFO. “This year’s theme speaks to the heart of our vision for entrepreneurs: to innovate, to make an impact, and to grow their businesses on a global stage. I believe the insights shared at this event will inspire everyone attending to reach for new heights.”

Attendees will be in for a treat with a series of expert-led panels, keynote talks, and interactive breakout sessions, each designed to offer attendees tangible tools and strategies to implement in their businesses. From understanding global market dynamics to mastering financial and operational growth, the agenda will address the key challenges faced by founders today. In addition to insightful talks, the event will include ample opportunities for networking, allowing participants to build lasting relationships with peers, mentors, and potential investors.

“We believe that founders can be powerful change-makers in society,” says Barnardt. “Our goal is to help equip them with the knowledge, resources, and connections needed to take their ventures to the next level. The Founders Conference is a space for growth-minded entrepreneurs to not only gain insights from seasoned experts but also to engage with a community of innovators who share a vision for the future.”

In addition to the program of speakers and discussions, attendees can look forward to a vibrant setting with food and drinks provided, making it the perfect atmosphere for networking and exchanging ideas. Outsourced CFO encourages entrepreneurs at all stages—whether just starting out or leading established ventures—to attend and join South Africa’s thriving entrepreneurial community in a celebration of ambition and resilience.

For established founders, budding entrepreneurs, and investors alike, the Founders Conference offers an unmatched opportunity to tap into the knowledge and experience of South Africa’s entrepreneurial community. Outsourced CFO encourages anyone interested in scaling their business or gaining a deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape to join this high-energy, high-impact event.

-> Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

-> Time: 5 PM - 8 PM

-> Location: Innovation City, Gardens, Cape Town

-> Format: In-person

-> Food & Drink: Provided for all attendees

With limited seating, Outsourced CFO urges prospective attendees to secure their tickets early to ensure their place at this must-attend event. Interested individuals can secure a seat by visiting the official event website at www.foundersevents.co.za.

Join Outsourced CFO on 14 November 2024 at Innovation City, Cape Town, for an evening that promises to inspire, empower, and equip founders to break new ground.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading provider of financial services for businesses, offering expert guidance and support to help companies grow sustainably. By offering strategic financial management, Outsourced CFO empowers founders to make informed decisions and achieve their goals, ultimately driving meaningful change in their industries. For more information, visit www.ocfo.com.

