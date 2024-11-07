High-Ranking Member of Sinaloa Cartel Indicted on Drug Conspiracy Charge

A federal grand jury in Chicago indicted a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel for allegedly manufacturing cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs in Mexico and importing them into the United States.

According to an indictment returned Monday in the Northern District of Illinois, Jose Angel Canobbio Inzunza, 44, served as a principal advisor, lieutenant, and security chief for Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar. Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, along with his three brothers, allegedly led a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico after the arrest and imprisonment of their father, Joaquin Guzman Loera. The indictment alleges Canobbio Inzunza conspired with the brothers — who are known as the “Chapitos” — and others to manufacture cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana in Mexico and import the drugs into the United States for further distribution. The indictment states that Canobbio Inzunza financed and led an armed security group known as “Los Chimales,” which provided security for the Guzman faction of the Sinaloa Cartel and engaged in armed conflict to assist the Chapitos in importing drugs into the United States. The Chapitos have been charged in other indictments in the United States within the last year.

Canobbio Inzunza is charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute controlled substances for unlawful importation into the United States and to import controlled substances into the United States. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Canobbio Inzunza is believed to be currently residing in Mexico and a U.S. warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual for the Northern District of Illinois, U.S. Attorney Tara K. McGrath for the Southern District of California, Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy of the FBI San Diego Field Office and Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Arizona made the announcement.

The FBI and HSI are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Kirk Handrich of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Erskine and Michelle Parthum for the Northern District of Illinois and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Sutton for the Southern District of California are prosecuting the case.

The case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles drug trafficking organizations and other criminal networks that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local enforcement agencies.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.