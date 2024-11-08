The Entreprenudist Podcast Presents: The Liquidity Event Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ

The Liquidity Event November 21 2024 Insurance Claim HQ ShieldWolf Strongholds The Black Entrepreneurship and Technology Summit (B.E.A.T.S.)

This exclusive event will bring together a distinguished group of Business Owners, Franchise Owners, Business Suppliers, Company Decision Makers, and Investors.

Learning about business is fun!” — Randolph Love III

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investopedia describes a liquidity event as an acquisition, merger, initial public offering (IPO), or other action that allows founders and early investors in a company to cash out some or all of their ownership shares. An exit strategy for an illiquid investment.Join us for an afternoon of refined networking at our Liquidity Event. This exclusive event will bring together a distinguished group of Business Owners, Franchise Owners, Business Suppliers, Company Decision Makers, and Investors.Franchise Insights💡: Learn tips on how to turn your existing business into a franchise, or buy into an existing franchise.Business Loans 💵: How To Get Funding For Start Up And Existing BusinessesExclusive Networking 🤝🏽: Engage with top-tier professionals and potential partners in a relaxed, elegant atmosphere.Business Strategies 💻: How business owners use properly structured max funded Indexed Universal Life (IUL) to retire early tax-free.Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enhance your professional relationships and make meaningful connections.About The Speakers...Jonel HeinDistrict Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration North Florida District OfficeJonel Hein was appointed district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) North Florida District Office on December 19, 2022. As district director, Mrs. Hein oversees the delivery of agency programs such as financial assistance, management counseling and business development. She is responsible for the daily operation of the district office in Jacksonville and an Alternate Work Site in Orlando, FL.Her focus is on building and maintaining a viable network of collaborative partnerships with small business stakeholders and serving as a local resource representing the SBA at significant engagements. Additionally, her responsibilities include advancing the SBA brand recognition through SBA initiatives, MOU’s and Strategic Partner Alliances.The North Florida District office encompasses the 43 counties north of Orlando and through the Florida Panhandle and services more than 1.6 million small businesses. The district office’s recent successes for fiscal year 2023 include generating over $884 million in loan approvals which created over 15,000 new jobs and over $1.2 billion in contracting opportunities for our 8a firm portfolio.Mrs. Hein has been with the SBA for 33 years; previously serving her first 30 years in the South Florida District Office. Prior to her civil service, she worked in consumer lending with several banks in Florida and Washington State.She is married, has 4 sons and 4 grandchildren.And...Nelson MendezPresident of Mr. Cappuccino FranchiseHaving spent 30 years in the hotel and restaurant industry Mr. Nelson Mendez (otherwise known as Mr. Cappuccino) founded family and minority-owned RICO FOODS in 2004.Mr. Mendez, who has over 30 years in the Hotel and Restaurant industry, and 13 years in the coffee industry, recognized that commercial coffee service (in shops, restaurants, and offices) and premium coffee vending was an emerging trend with great potential for growth..Hosted by...Randolph Love Ill, ChFC, CPCU, CLUPresident and Founder of ShieldWolf Strongholds Randolph Love III, is the Founder and President of ShieldWolf Strongholds a Fractional CFO company that specializes in providing Business and Franchise Owners with all of the perks and benefits of having a full time Chief Financial Officer and Business Succession Planner, but for a fraction of the price.He is a Partner and Consultant with The Franchise Consulting Company; the largest American owned franchise consulting company in the world.He is the Author of the forthcoming Financial Literacy book, "The Miracle Money Vehicle: How To Make Money Make Babies;" which gives individuals and business owners a step by step guide on what they need to do to have the option to retire, or exit their current position in less than 5-10 years, with properly structured, and funded Trusts and Tax Strategies.Also, he is the host of, "The Entreprenudist Podcast: The Place To Hear Real Entrepreneurs and Business Owners BARE IT ALL;" ranked in the TOP 10% of podcasts for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by ListenNotes.comSponsored by Insurance Claim HQ

