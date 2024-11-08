Sport, Arts and Culture announces opening of Mzansi Golden Economy and Target Group: Arts and Social Development call for grant funding applications

DSAC announces the opening Of Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) & target groups: arts and social development open call grant funding applications (at 12:00) to the cultural and creative industries/ arts, culture and heritage fraternity

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture officially announces the opening of Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) and Target Group: Arts and Social Development call for grant funding applications to the cultural and creative industries/Arts, Culture and Heritage Fraternity. A call for application opens from today, 08 November to Friday, 06 December 2024.

Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE)

Launched with a mandate to increase the economic growth and to create jobs in the country, the Mzansi Golden Economy strategy considers the arts, culture, and heritage sector as the “new gold” which has the potential to reposition the sector as the key market player in the country’s economic development. With improved investment in key creative economy areas, the department believes the strategy has the potential to enhance job creation, productivity as well as to increase the sector’s global competitiveness.

The Open Call is for the following streams:

Cultural and Creative Industries Projects (CCIPs) and

Touring Ventures

Support will be provided to projects that will be implemented from May (2025) to January (2026) for Cultural and Creative Industries Projects and April (2025) to March (2026 or Touring Ventures.

Target Groups: Arts and Social Development

The Target Groups: Arts and Social Development funding is earmarked for Non-Profit Organisations that facilitate participation and development of targeted groups:

Children

Persons living with Disabilities

Older Persons

Women

Registered NPOs/NPCs from all nine (9) provinces are invited to submit proposals. This 2025/26 Call for Proposals is for projects/programmes that will be implemented between April 2025 and March 2026.

Priority will be given to projects that integrate Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Prevention Programmes and prior funding within the last three years disqualifies applicants.

NB:- The grant funding programme of DSAC is a competitive processes , the funding is provided based on the following:

Current needs and emerging challenges of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors.

Funding is based on the merits of the submitted applications.

Applications are reviewed for eligibility and completeness and NO applicant is automatically entitled to funding.

The Department is inviting interested organizations (NPO’s and Pty Ltd) to visit www.eservices.gov.za to make their applications from today 08 November at 12h00 until 06 of December 2024. Please note that DSAC will not accept hand-delivered or emailed applications.

