Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala: Limpopo Investment Conference

Avuxeni! It is an honor and privilege to be part of this year's Limpopo Investment Conference under the theme, "Inspiring Inclusive Economic Growth.

Insights from Recent Visits to Mining Regions

In recent weeks, we engaged with regional offices and operational mines nationwide to better understand the mining landscape and explore growth opportunities. These visits have been instrumental in validating Mintek’s ongoing study, which highlights that recent mining developments are concentrated in Limpopo, North West, and Northern Cape. Projects in Limpopo, such as Memor Mine in Waterberg, Nkwe Platinum Mine, the 100% black-owned Lethabo Exploration in Sekhukhune, and expansions at Vanetia and Bokoni Mines, underscore the province's mining strength. This year alone, our regional office received 19 mining right applications and 473 prospecting right applications, resulting in 7 mining rights and 56 prospecting rights granted, showing a significant level of activity and interest in Limpopo’s mining potential.

Limpopo’s Rich and Diverse Mineral Base

These developments in Limpopo reflect South Africa’s diverse mining industry, a true testament to the province’s rich mineral resources. With mines such as Mogalakwena Platinum, Grootegeluk Coal, and Modikwa Platinum, Limpopo not only drives economic growth within the province but also provides vital employment opportunities. Nationally, mining contributes around 6% to GDP and directly employs over 480,000 people, including more than 72,000 women, affirming its role as a cornerstone of our economy.

Resilience of the Gold and PGM Sectors

Despite challenges in the gold mining sector, South Africa remains one of the world’s top 13 gold producers. Yet, it is the PGM sector that is increasingly becoming essential to our economy, with South Africa supplying significant shares of the world’s platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Limpopo’s vast PGM reserves will be critical to sustaining this sector, which serves as a key economic engine and positions South Africa as a global leader in PGMs.

The Importance of Coal for Energy Security

In addition to PGMs, Limpopo’s coal resources play a vital role in meeting our nation’s energy demands. This province contributes significantly to our energy security, bolstering economic growth through job creation and poverty alleviation. In 2023, the country produced 232 million tonnes of coal, which solidified South Africa's position as the world’s fifth-largest coal exporter.

Global Role of Manganese and Chrome Sectors

Our manganese and chrome sectors are equally poised to meet the rising global demand for minerals used in green technologies, electric vehicles, and construction. With South Africa holding the world’s largest known manganese reserves, we are well-positioned to remain a significant player in these markets, supporting both local and global advancements in sustainable technologies.

Driving Beneficiation and Value Addition

While our resources are abundant, the continued export of raw minerals limits our potential for creating jobs and profits locally. To unlock the full value of these resources, we are working with manganese and chrome

producers to promote beneficiation and local value addition. This is crucial for ensuring that the benefits of our mineral wealth are enjoyed by all South Africans, and we are pleased with the progress made thus far.

Social and Labour Plan (SLP) Achievements in Limpopo

Our commitment to sustainable development extends to ensuring that mining communities benefit directly through Social and Labour Plans (SLPs). These SLPs, which complement Municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs), enable mining companies to contribute to community upliftment and infrastructure development. Over the past five years, 534 SLP projects have been implemented nationwide, valued at R2.5 billion. In Limpopo, we are seeing tangible progress through projects such as:

The R120 million Steelbridge Project in Ga-Malekana, supported by a joint venture of leading mining firms in Sekhukhune District.

Northam Zonderiende’s Elandskuil bridge repair and D23 road surfacing project in Waterberg, valued at R49 million.

Palabora Mining’s 40km road construction project in Mopani District, a R220 million partnership with the Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) benefiting Maseku, Mashishimale, Matikoxilaya, and Lulekani villages.

Sibanye Stillwater’s Dithabaneng Clinic in Capricorn District, an R18 million project to enhance healthcare in Ga-Mphahlele.

Exxaro Tshikondeni’s water storage and solar system installation in Vhembe District, a R2.6 million initiative supporting Mutele and Makuya villages.

These projects exemplify the positive impact of SLPs, ensuring that mining directly benefits the communities it touches.

Progress of the Junior Mining Exploration Fund

To further stimulate growth, the R400 million Junior Mining Exploration Fund was launched in February 2024, in partnership with the IDC and the Council for Geoscience. Early screenings have identified promising projects, particularly in Limpopo, Northern Cape, and North West, focusing on essential minerals from our first funding call, including copper, nickel, lithium, rare earth elements, and graphite. With a new funding round on the horizon, we encourage prospective applicants from Limpopo to apply, underscoring this fund’s pivotal role in unlocking the province’s mineral wealth.

Supporting Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining

The Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners (ASSM) Fund is also advancing steadily. Applications from the 2023/24 funding call are finalizing contracts with the IDC, providing artisanal miners with resources to mine smaller deposits left by larger companies. This promotes resource efficiency and contributes to inclusive economic growth in the mining sector.

Combating Illegal Mining

I must emphasize that the ASSM Fund is not intended to support illegal mining. Illegal mining is a criminal activity that undermines our economy. We stand firmly against this practice and support law enforcement efforts, especially in areas like Fetakgomo Tubatse, where illegal mining activities are prevalent.

Enhancing Regulatory Certainty through a Modernized Licensing System

A stable regulatory environment is vital to a thriving mining sector. To this end, we are modernizing our mining licensing system. With the first phase complete, we look forward to a fully operational system by mid-next year, ensuring that the process remains streamlined and transparent.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I extend my deepest gratitude to the conference organizers and all participants. Investing in South Africa’s mining sector remains a secure, growth-oriented decision, with ample opportunities for returns and contributions to our country’s economic future.

I thank you.