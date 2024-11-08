Automotive Silicone Market Size, Revenue Share, Scope and Forecast Report 2024 to 2031 – Exactitude Consultancy

The global automotive silicone market size was valued at USD 624.2 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62% from 2024 to 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the automotive silicone market is being driven by several factors, including increased demand for silicones in various automotive applications and stricter government regulations on vehicle emissions. Silicones are widely used in automotive components such as seat belts, lubricants, door stoppers, additives, greases, sealants, and connectors due to their advantageous properties like thermal stability, low reactivity, high resistivity, and durability. As a result, products like elastomers, adhesives, and sealants have seen higher demand from automotive manufacturers utilizing silicone in production.

To meet the growing needs of the automotive industry, silicone products are increasingly being used to enhance stability and performance across a wide range of applications, including interior and exterior parts, electrical systems, suspension components, and engine drive systems. Government initiatives, such as the European Union’s efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and the U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards, are also contributing to the rise in demand for lighter and more efficient vehicles. These regulatory measures are likely to fuel the demand for silicone materials that support such innovations.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) in response to stricter environmental regulations is further driving the adoption of silicone products, particularly in applications such as battery systems and electronics. Moreover, concerns over depleting crude oil reserves and the environmental impact of plastic materials are pushing the automotive industry to explore more sustainable alternatives like silicones, especially as government regulations increasingly restrict plastic use in various sectors.

Despite these positive trends, the automotive silicone market was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted supply chains and reduced production capacity, affecting market demand. In response to growing environmental concerns, manufacturers are also developing innovative silicone components. For example, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. expanded its product line in January 2024 to include thermal interface materials for electric vehicles, addressing the need for effective heat management in lithium-ion batteries and electronic systems.

Growth of the Automotive Silicone Market: Key Products and Applications

The automotive silicone market is primarily driven by the elastomer segment, which held more than 44.0% of the market share in 2024. Elastomers' flexibility, resistance to high temperatures, and ability to endure significant physical stress make them crucial for various automotive applications, including tires, hoses, seat belts, dashboards, and enclosures.

Silicone resins also play a significant role, offering UV resistance, chemical stability, and oxidation resistance, making them ideal for protective coatings and finishes on automotive parts. Furthermore, products such as silanes and siliconates are gaining traction due to their gloss, durability, and resistance to detergents, boosting the market growth.

In terms of application, the interior and exterior segment dominates the market, driven by the increasing demand for silicone in components like airbags, exhaust hangers, headlamps, and shock absorbers. Silicone’s strength and ability to withstand high temperatures contribute to its widespread use in bonding, sealing, and enhancing the durability of these automotive components.

Automotive Silicone Market Application Insights: Interior, Exterior, and Electrical Systems

The interior and exterior parts segment dominated the global automotive silicone market, contributing over 39.0% to total revenue in 2024. The rise in demand for lightweight vehicles worldwide has spurred the need for automotive parts such as damper oils, auto paint additives, and hard coating agents, which benefit from the thermal stability and durability of silicone materials.

Additionally, the high electrical resistivity of silicones is increasing their usage in automotive electrical systems. As in-car infotainment systems and electronic displays become more prevalent, the demand for silicone in these components is expected to grow. Innovations in in-dash displays and responsive touch screens are expected to open new opportunities in the market in the coming years. These advancements contribute to the sustained growth of silicone applications in automotive interiors and electronic systems.

Asia Pacific Automotive Silicone Market Insights

Asia Pacific was the leading region in the global automotive silicone market in 2024, accounting for more than 46.0% of the total market revenue. China led both volume and revenue generation within the region, with major automotive companies such as SAIC Motor, Dongfeng, FAW, Chery, and Chang'an driving production.

The region's dominance in the automotive silicone market is driven by significant growth in automobile manufacturing, supported by rising living standards and income levels due to expanded labor opportunities. As the economy in Asia Pacific continues to develop rapidly, many foreign automotive manufacturers are setting up production plants in the region, further boosting demand for automotive components and materials, including silicone-based products. The high volume of automotive production in the region makes it the primary market for automotive silicone applications.

Market Driver: Growth of the Automotive Industry in Asia Pacific

The robust growth of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the expansion of the automotive silicone market. The region's industrialization, urbanization, and rising consumer purchasing power have led to a surge in automotive demand. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea have seen significant increases in vehicle production and sales, which have created favorable conditions for the automotive silicone market.

Moreover, the transition to electric mobility in the region presents substantial growth opportunities. Governments in countries like China and India are encouraging the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. This shift is fueling the demand for silicone materials, which are crucial for electric vehicle components, including battery systems, charging infrastructure, and thermal management solutions.

The expanding aftermarket for automotive components in Asia Pacific also contributes to market growth. As the vehicle fleet continues to grow, the demand for durable and reliable automotive parts increases. Silicone materials are increasingly used in replacement parts due to their long-term performance and reliability.

Restraint: Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

The rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, particularly in Europe and North America, is a key restraint on the growth of the automotive silicone market. As electric vehicles become more affordable and demand for them rises, traditional automotive silicone applications, particularly in engine components and transmission parts, face reduced demand. With the increasing development of EV charging infrastructure, the focus has shifted from engine management, fuel efficiency, and emission control—areas where silicone products are heavily used—to components related to battery technology and electric drivetrains. This transition significantly impacts silicone demand, especially in sectors like engine and exhaust components.

Opportunity: Advancements in Automation Driving Technology

The shift toward autonomous vehicles presents new opportunities for the automotive silicone market. As vehicles become more automated, there is an increasing need for sensors, connectors, and electronic components, areas where silicone excels due to its electrical insulation properties and temperature resistance. Silicone's high dielectric strength ensures the reliable transmission of signals in these systems, preventing malfunctions. Moreover, its ability to withstand high temperatures makes it ideal for use in components near engines or exhaust systems, critical for autonomous vehicle functionality. As automation technologies advance, the demand for silicone-based materials is set to grow.

Challenge: Supply Chain Disruptions

The automotive silicone supply chain faces challenges related to raw material availability and specialized silicone grades required for specific automotive applications. Disruptions in the supply of these materials can result in production delays or compromise the quality of automotive components. Additionally, dependency on a limited number of suppliers for critical raw materials or specialized formulations increases the risk of supply chain disruptions, which can lead to shortages, delays, or higher costs. These disruptions can impede the growth and stability of the automotive silicone market.

Key Insights into the Automotive Silicone Market (2022)

In 2022, the interior and exterior applications segment was the largest in the automotive silicone market by value. Automotive silicone plays a critical role in a variety of components, enhancing performance and safety. Key applications include airbag covers, which ensure reliable deployment, silicone exhaust hangers offering excellent heat resistance and vibration damping, and headlamp seals that provide water and dust protection. Additionally, silicone hoses are essential for their flexibility and temperature resistance, while interior trims, shock absorbers, and grommets benefit from silicone's long-lasting durability.

The electrical application segment followed closely, representing the second-largest share in the market. Automotive silicone is pivotal for maintaining effective electrical systems, offering superior insulation and damping properties. It is used extensively in ignition cables, spark plug boots, and high-tension cables, ensuring efficient power transfer and protecting critical components from heat and environmental damage.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the automotive silicone market in 2022, with China leading the way. The region is expected to continue its rapid growth, driven by high demand for automotive silicone across various applications, especially as automotive production and technological innovations surge in the area.

Market Segments:

By Product Elastomers Adhesives And Sealants Resins Fluids Gels Others (PA)

By Application Interior And Exterior Parts Engine & Drive Train System Electrical System Suspension Systems Others

By Geography North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Argentina



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries



South Africa



Recent Developments

In March 2023, Shin-Etsu Chemical company developed a silicone rubber formulation specifically designed for high-voltage cables in automobiles. This new material is intended to serve as an ideal insulation covering, offering high resistance and durability for automotive applications in electric vehicles.

In December 2023, Dow launched a new series of liquid silicone rubber, aimed at multiple automotive applications such as connector seals, battery vent gaskets, and radiator gasket seals for electric and hybrid vehicles. This product also caters to the environmental protection needs of autonomous vehicle lidar and radar housings.

In May 2022, Dow introduced the SALISTIC MS-5002 moldable silicone, a liquid silicone rubber (LSR) product with very low mold fouling, ensuring faster cycle times in automotive manufacturing. It is used in high-quality optics for adaptive driving beams (ADB), enhancing vehicle lighting systems.

In July 2022, Wacker started an ambitious expansion project for its Charleston site, with plans to build new silicone production facilities. This extensive investment, exceeding USD 200 million, is aimed at boosting silicone production capacity for the automotive sector, including applications in electromobility and electric vehicle systems.

In July 2022, In Panagarh, India, Wacker inaugurated a new plant focused on manufacturing silicone rubber and ready-to-use silicone compounds. This facility will support applications in electromobility, medical technology, and electrical transmission and distribution.

