Announcing new CBH Hearts Across the Valley partner, Hawkins and First Kick-Off Party at local favorite Push & Pour

Boise, Idaho, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes is thrilled to announce a new partner, Hawkins, to the CBH Hearts Across the Valley initiative. The heart will be installed at The Bridges at Lakemoor, a dynamic commercial hub in Eagle, Idaho, owned and developed by Hawkins. With only eight heart partner spots remaining, the project is rapidly growing and looking to secure the final locations.

“The mission of Hearts Across the Valley is to bring people together and with that bring businesses together. This project is truly coming to life and we’re excited to welcome Hawkins to this amazing project,” said Mariel Villegas, Project Manager of CBH Hearts Across the Valley.

On top of the new partnership, the Treasure Valley community is invited to the first-ever Hearts Across the Valley Kick-Off Party, happening this Friday at Push & Pour - Latah! Get ready to celebrate, connect, and experience the energy the Hearts Across the Valley brings as the first heart is revealed:

Hearts Across the Valley Kick-Off Party | Push & Pour - Latah:

Date: Friday, April 12th

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Push & Pour - Latah, 214 E 34th St, Boise, ID 83714

Full Event Details Here

"The Hearts Across the Valley team has been hard at work the past year to make this initiative come to life. We are beyond excited to kick this off with one of our first partners, Push & Pour, who have been long-time friends of CBH!" said Arielle McCormick, Creative Director and Emcee for the evening.

Come enjoy free swag, hear from the owner of Push & Pour, Lucas Erlebach, and catch the unveiling of the very first Hearts Across the Valley art installation! Bring your friends, your family, and your love for our amazing community.

How to Get Involved:

CBH Homes is currently seeking local artists to design the hearts, as well as businesses and locations who want to be part of this unique project. Whether you're an artist, a community supporter, or someone who simply loves the Treasure Valley, there are plenty of ways to join in.

Artists: Submit your heart design HERE for a chance to be part of this massive art installation.

Businesses: Only 8 more hearts are available to showcase your brand by sponsoring a heart and supporting local artists.

Community Members: Stay updated by following CBH Homes on social media to see all event announcements, new heart locations and behind the scenes.



For more details on how to submit artwork, sponsor a heart, or explore the upcoming installations, visit: https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/.

About Hearts Across the Valley:

Hearts Across the Valley is a growing community art movement connecting people across the Treasure Valley through heart installations. Designed by local Idaho artists, each heart serves as a public art piece and a love letter to our communities. With 20 heart partners already on board—and more joining every day—the initiative is gaining momentum and spreading joy, conversation, and connection across parks, businesses, and public spaces. CBH Homes is seeking artists, businesses, and community members to join the movement. Learn more at cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 28,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com

