Queens Collegiate transforms into Queens Grove School, Toronto's premier destination for personalized education

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto's premier private secondary school, formerly known as Queens Collegiate, unveils its new identity: Queens Grove School. As part of the Opulence Education Group, Queens Grove School remains committed to providing a personalized learning experience with a global perspective and academic excellence as the priority.

Queens Grove School embraces cutting-edge technology to empower students in grades 6-12. The school offers a unique blend of online and on-site classes, tailored to individual needs and learning styles. This flexible approach fosters a dynamic learning environment, catering to students seeking a full-time day school experience, part-time night school options, or summer school programs.

Queens Grove School is a fully accredited institution, authorized to grant the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) and individual high school credits. The school undergoes regular inspections by the Ontario Ministry of Education and holds accreditations from the Ontario Federation of Independent Schools.

Conveniently located near Highway 410 and just minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport, Queens Grove School offers a welcoming environment for students from across the globe.

As a member of the Opulence Education Group, Queens Grove School benefits from a global network of educational institutions. Opulence Education Group provides world-class accessible education with a diverse range of programs offered in Canada, India, and Australia.

"Queens Grove School is committed to providing a personalized and flexible learning experience," says Chamara Perera, Chief Operating Officer of Opulence Education Group. "Our diverse program offerings, including full-time day school, part-time night school, and summer school programs, cater to the unique needs of our students. Additionally, our dedicated bridge school ensures a smooth transition for students seeking to pursue a full Ontario Secondary School education."

For more information about Queens Grove School and its transformative learning programs, visit the school's website at: https://queensgroveschool.com/

Contact: Chamara Perera Svitlana Maystrenko Chief Operating Officer Principal - Queens Grove School Opulence Education Group svitlana.maystrenko@queensgroveschool.com Phone: +1 (437) 979-3410

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.