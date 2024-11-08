The Rising Star of China's Coastal Cities, Haikou's was showcased at the "2024 Haikou Tourism Promotion Event in France

HAIKOU, CHINA, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Haikou's charm was showcased at the "2024 Haikou Tourism Promotion Event in France," aimed at boosting the city's international profile and reviving its inbound tourism. Held in the delightful town of Vendée, the event, themed "Next Harbor, Vibrant Haikou," presented a captivating series of activities highlighting the tropical city's exceptional tourism resources. The Haikou Tourism and Culture Bureau creatively fused global sailing events with tourism promotions, drawing sailing enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy Haikou's offerings.During the event, officials emphasized Haikou's direct flight routes to major cities like London and its unique visa-free policies, which allow international visitors to stay for up to 144 hours without a visa. This flexibility is attracting more travelers, making Haikou an ideal destination for tourists looking for both adventure and relaxation along its beautiful coasts.About HaikouThe vibrant capital of Hainan Province and a significant player in China's Belt and Road Initiative. As the heart of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou is not just a political and economic hub but also a cultural melting pot. Nestled in the tropics, this picturesque coastal city boasts stunning natural scenery, with an average temperature of 24.3℃ and an impressive air quality rating of 99%. Haikou is often celebrated as one of China's top cities, standing out as the first in the nation designated by the World Health Organization as a "World Health City" and recognized by the United Nations as one of the world's first "International Wetland Cities."Transportation and AccessibilityGetting to Haikou has never been easier. The city boasts a total of 37 direct international and regional routes, including four to Hong Kong SAR and one to Macau SAR, with the remaining 32 routes connecting to various countries and regions around the world. This extensive network enhances accessibility for tourists, enabling convenient travel to and from Haikou. Moreover, the city’s welcoming visa policies, which allow visitors from 59 countries—including the UK, France, and Germany—to enter without a visa, further facilitate exploration of the stunning attractions Hainan has to offer.A Glimpse Into Haikou's Sailing Scene with Xu JingkunA highlight of the Haikou promotion was the participation of sailing star Xu Jingkun, who has trained at Haikou's state-of-the-art sailing base. As the first Chinese captain to participate in the Vendée Globe race, Xu embodies a spirit of adventure and resilience that resonates with Haikou’s vibrant maritime culture. His involvement emphasizes the city's capabilities to host international sailing events and showcases Haikou’s potential as a premier destination for maritime sports.Rich Culture and Engaging ExperiencesHaikou is a city rich in culture, with a spirited community eager to share its heritage. During the recent promotion event, travelers immersed themselves in Hainan's unique cultural experiences, from traditional tea tastings to lively local performances. The interactive activities allowed participants to appreciate the distinct flavors and customs of the region, fostering a genuine connection to Haikou's vibrant identity.Entertainment and ActivitiesHaikou offers a wealth of entertainment options, from stunning beaches and water sports to lively nightlife and cultural events. Whether you're looking to play golf at renowned resorts or enjoy a serene boat ride at sunset, there's something for everyone. With ongoing efforts to promote the city internationally, Haikou aims to attract even more global visitors eager to experience its dynamic atmosphere.Website: https://lwj.haikou.gov.cn

