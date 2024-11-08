Minister Pemmy Majodina on progress inLower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme

Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, has expressed strong optimism about the substantial progress made on the Lower uMkhomazi Water Scheme project, which is aimed at improving water supply to approximately 50,000 households across the eThekwini and Ugu Municipal Districts along KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast.

The project is valued at over R20 billion and represents a pivotal intervention in ensuring water security for the region. Minister Majodina and Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo, along with uMngeni-uThukela Water Board members conducted an on-site progress review of the bulk water project on Thursday, 07 November 2024.

Inspecting the Goodenough Abstraction Site, which has achieved over 60% completion, Minister Majodina endorsed the progress made thus far in implementing the project.

"This progress is a testament to the commitment and expertise of the appointed contractors and our entity, uMngeni-uThukela Water. The project is set to tackle longstanding water challenges for South Coast residents and secure reliable water resources for years to come," said Minister Majodina.

The Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply project is implemented by water utility, uMngeni-uThukela Water, and will augment water supply within eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality (Ward 99) and uMdoni Local Municipality (Ward 18). This large-scale project, which was previously hindered by delays, has gained renewed momentum as a result of the Ministry of Water and Sanitation’s proactive involvement and determination.

Minister Majodina and Deputy Minister Seitlholo also conducted an oversight inspection of a construction site of the Ngwadini off-channel storage dam which is expected to be completed by December 2027.

The bulk water scheme is crucial to KwaZulu-Natal’s water resilience and includes two phases. Phase 1 will focus on raw water components, including the Ngwadini and Goodenough Systems, while Phase 2 will deliver potable water infrastructure. This infrastructure will feature a 100Ml/day water treatment facility, gravity pipelines, expanded reservoir capacity, and a Green Star Administration Building.

Minister Majodina stated that the overall implementation of the project signifies transformative progress toward addressing water shortages that have impacted the region since 2016. Upon completion, the uMngeni Water Supply System will increase its annual freshwater capacity from 394-million to 608-million cubic meters, securing sustainable water resources for more than 5 million people across six districts, including eThekwini, Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, Ugu, Ilembe, and Harry Gwala.

The project has helped to create temporary employment opportunities for over 380 locals and more than 100 Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) have participated in the project to date.

Meanwhile, Minister Majodina has reiterated the Department’s commitment to effectively implement bulk water projects across the country, to ensure equitable water supply for all and water security to communities experiencing water supply challenges.

Media enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 8790

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

