Deputy Minister Sello Seithlolo meets with Mogale City and Gauteng Metros on state of wastewater treatment works, 11 Nov

The Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Mr Sello Seithlolo, will meet with the mayors of the Cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane as well as the Mogale City Local Municipality on pollution of watercourses affecting the   Crocodile and Upper Vaal Rivers.

Following the assessment of all municipal wastewater systems and subsequent publications of the Green Drop Report in 2022 and the progress report in December 2023, the state of wastewater treatment systems and the presence of sewage in our streets, rivers and dams have not markedly improved.

As such, as part of his delegated responsibility in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to address challenges that impact on the quality of water in several water sources, Deputy Minister Seitlholo will engage with the Municipal on their plans to address the performance and capacity of their wastewater treatment works.

Media members are invited to attend a post-meeting Media Briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 November 2024
Venue: Centurion Lake Hotel
Time: 12:30

Media enquiries: 

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation 
Cell: 060 561 8935 or mavasaw@dws.gov.za
 

