Minister Solly Malatsi and Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele participate in 2024 Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, 12 to 14 Nov

The Minister of DCDT, Hon Malatsi and DM, Hon Mondli Gungubele to participate in the 2024 edition of Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town (CTICC) from 12-14 November 2024.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in partnership with Africa Tech Festival will host the 27th edition of Africa Com, which is the world’s largest gathering of African connectivity leaders, and the main anchor of Africa Tech Festival. This gathering sees the who’s who of the tech industry meeting under one roof to pave a way for the digital economy that is now in the driving seat of the world’s GDP.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will welcome over 15, 000 global attendees inclusive of leaders of various African Countries and also participate in several activities during the conference that will span over four days in the Mother City. Africa Tech Festival 2024 will also have over 400 speakers, and more than 300 exhibitors. Topics include enterprise tech innovation and disruption across key sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud and data centres, and green ICT.

Each morning, from 12 – 14 November, the Headline Keynote Stage will welcome some of the most pioneering and inspiring tech and telco leaders, as well as a wealth of influential African Government Leaders.

The Minister will give the welcoming address and the Africa Com Ministerial Summit, and the Deputy Minister will address the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, among other activities they will be participating in.

For more on Africa Tech Festival follow the below link: https://africatechfestival.com/

RSVP ON OR BEFORE 11 NOVEMBER 2024 TO:

Media Liaison Officer: Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

Email: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za